Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.03 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Exponent worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $114.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.18. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.