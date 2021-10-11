Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 6.13% of Motion Acquisition worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Motion Acquisition by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 625,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,220 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,835,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

MOTN opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Motion Acquisition

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.