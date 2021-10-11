Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $85.81 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $86.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

