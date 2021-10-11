Bank of Montreal Can Sells 39,759 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SA opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,644.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

