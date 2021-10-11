Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.26 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $25,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after buying an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock worth $150,086,573 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion and a PE ratio of -61.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

