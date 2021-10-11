Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Credit Acceptance worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,551 shares of company stock worth $56,512,838. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $615.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.80. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

