Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

FROG opened at $33.45 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

