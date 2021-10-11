Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,066 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 311.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 310,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

