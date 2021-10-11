Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 121,651 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dillard’s by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDS opened at $199.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $217.57.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -29.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

