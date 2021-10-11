Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,742 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Horace Mann Educators worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

