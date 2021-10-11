Barclays Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.44 ($71.11).

BN stock opened at €56.89 ($66.93) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.69. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

