Bata Market Cap Hits $144,642.63 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $144,642.63 and $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00319671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

