Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells $2,321,260.00 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BEAM opened at $83.57 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.