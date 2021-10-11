Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells $2,321,260.00 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BEAM opened at $83.57 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

