Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $84.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,279. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.