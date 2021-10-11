BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 202,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,564,847 shares.The stock last traded at $56.70 and had previously closed at $55.06.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

