Binemon Price Reaches $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binemon has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon's total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins.

