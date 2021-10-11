BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 25.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,963,000 after buying an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $1,173,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,918 shares of company stock valued at $25,594,015. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $117.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

