BlackRock Inc. Acquires 68,035 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of National Bank worth $171,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.