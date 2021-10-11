BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,220 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Agilysys worth $175,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

