BlackRock Inc. Has $186.10 Million Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,117,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AMERISAFE worth $186,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $58.09 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

