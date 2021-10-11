BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.99% of TPI Composites worth $177,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $31.59 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

