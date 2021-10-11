BlackRock Inc. Sells 647,952 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,585,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $181,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 228,890 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA opened at $15.91 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

