Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,207 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.