Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 98,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

