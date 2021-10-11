Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 64,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

NYSE:AYI opened at $202.83 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.