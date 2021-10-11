Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $1,774,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,858.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 211,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $98.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,108 shares of company stock worth $16,178,016. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

