Blair William & Co. IL Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.80.

LAD opened at $326.60 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

