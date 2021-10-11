Blair William & Co. IL Has $293,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 596,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

