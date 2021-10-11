Blair William & Co. IL Sells 274 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

