Blair William & Co. IL Takes $241,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

