Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KB Home were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

