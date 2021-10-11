Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $227,477.42 and $38.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

