Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.40. 61,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,264,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

