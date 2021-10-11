Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Head to Head Contrast

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Heritage Commerce 27.65% 7.42% 0.89%

71.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Heritage Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.46 $35.30 million $0.63 18.87

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

