Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,171 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,517 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

YELP opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.