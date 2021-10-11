Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,444.

DOCN opened at $83.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $88.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

