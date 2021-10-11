Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 109,163 OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Tobam acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.