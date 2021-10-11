Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 340.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,784.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,967.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,875.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

