Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 1,994 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 96.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

TFX stock opened at $362.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.24 and its 200-day moving average is $399.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

