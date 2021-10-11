Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,773 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

