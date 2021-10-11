Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

