Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $31,345,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $6,835,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,269,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

BHVN stock opened at $141.68 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

