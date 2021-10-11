Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,147 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,147 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

