Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 15,545 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

