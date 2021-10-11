Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.