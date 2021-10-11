BMO Capital Markets Raises Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$22.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.80.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$25.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.14. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -47.71.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

