BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $101,000 Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in QCR were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $827.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

