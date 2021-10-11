BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $98,000 Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 915.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.76.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.