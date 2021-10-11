BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.90%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

