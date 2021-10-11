BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases Shares of 3,000 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

